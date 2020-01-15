Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Wesley Dearen, 85, Louisville

Joseph Wesley Dearen, 85, of Louisville, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a native of Bardstown and graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1952. He served as chapter and district president of Future Farmers of America and was elected state vice-president of FFA his senior year. He played trumpet in the OKHS band and organized a Dixieland Band. He was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky. He was a life-long Wildcat fan and dedicated alumnus of Farmhouse Fraternity.

He married Lunette Barlow in 1955. Upon graduation from UK, he began a successful career in sales with American Cyanamid, Ralston Purina, and PPG Industries, Inc. While with PPG, he became regional sales manager. In 1983, he was appointed U.S. General sales manager headquartered in Atlanta. Over the course of his career, he and Lunette lived in North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Georgia, but the Bluegrass State was always home.

After having served 25 years with PPG, he retired at age 55. He and Lunette moved back to Middletown. It was then that he developed an interest in and a love for raising and showing miniature horses. It was a passion they shared for more than 20 years.

He was active at Middletown United Methodist Church. He served as Chairperson of Trustees, President of Tri M Sunday School Class, served as an usher and greeter, and did woodworking for the craft group, which his wife chaired for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William G. and Ruth Johns Dearen; two brothers, William H. Dearen and Victor M. Dearen; and one son-in-law, Gary J. Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lunette Barlow Dearen; three daughters, Mary Ruth Dearen Salley (Randy), Sandra Jean Dearen Miller, and Cynthia Mae Dearen Angel (Dr. Rick); one son, Douglas Joseph Dearen (Sandra); 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and many friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Middletown United Methodist Church with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 20202 at Ratterman Brothers East, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. in Louisville.

Memorial contributions may go to Middletown United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

