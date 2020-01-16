Posted by admin

Obituary: Chester Hahn, 98, Bloomfield

Chester Hahn, 98, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Washington County to the late Ed and Bertha Terrell Hahn. He was a lifelong farmer who worked for Washington County and Shepherdsville Stockyards. He hauled livestock and was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

CHESTER HAHN

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Conder Hahn.

He is survived by three sons, Jimmy (Wanda) Hahn, Jerry Hahn and Ricky (Carrie) Hahn, all of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Karen Trent, Missy Goode, Katie Jury, Greg Hahn, Jonathan Hahn; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Richard Carwile and Dr. Matt Thompson officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-