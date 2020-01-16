Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Gregory Donahue, 64, New Haven

Thomas Gregory Donahue, 64, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 28, 1955, in Louisville. He was a former Naval Ordinance employee and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Bridget Donahue; his father and mother, Thomas Jerry and Juanita Metcalf Donahue; one sister, Paula Gaddie; and one brother, Richard Donahue.

Survivors include one son, Logan Donahue of Lanesville, Ind.; two sisters, Mary Elaine “Sissy” Donahue (James) of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Mary Linda Donahue Rosener (Bryan) of Saint Louis; one brother, Robert Benjamin Donahue of Louisville; and one grandson, Peyton Wigginton.

Cremation was chosen.

The Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Saint Thomas Catholic Churchin Bardstown with the Rev. Jason Harris officiatng. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

