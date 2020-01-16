Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Frances Alene Hagy-Smith, 33, contempt of court.
Alex Michael Raymer, 28, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500.
Charles Wilford Blaine, 36, contempt of court (2 counts).
Raymond Willis Jefferies, 34, probation violation (for felony offense).
Damien Lamar Yantis, 29, failure to appear.
Stephanie Lynn Hamilton, 37, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000
Malik Reed Stone, 19, failure to appear. Bond is $500.
Troy Lloyd Foster, 47, failure to appear; wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree; cruelty to animals, second-degree; crminal mischief, third-degree; persistent felony offender, first degree. Bond is $50,000 cash.
