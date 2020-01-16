Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Louise ‘Susie’ Taylor, 84, Bardstown

Mary Louise “Susie” Taylor, 84, of Bardstown, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New Hope July 20, 1935. She graduated from St. Catherine of Alexandria in New Haven in 1953. She worked for Glenco Distillery, Heaven Hill, Bardstown Animal Clinic and Dr Franklin Delacruz. She babysat for her special adopted grandchildren including Matt, Thad & Tiffany Riley and Carson and Lilly Cundiff. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.J. “Buddy” Taylor; her parents, Doug and Hester Masterson; one sister, Margaret Ann Walker; and one brother, James Douglas “Jimbo” Masterson

Survivors include five daughters, Kathy (Bill) Clements, Linda (Jeff) Shirley, Betty (Jim Pat) Rogers, all of Bardstown, Mary Ann (David) Bowling of Versailles and Janice (Mark) Sinclair of Georgetown; two sons, Dr. Joseph P. (Rose Marie) Taylor of Bardstown and Terry (Donna) Taylor of Bardstown; five sisters, Mary “Honey” (Kent) Rea, Jane Brown, Estelle “Essie” Dant (J.W.) Nalley, Brenda Greenwell and Jean (Kenney) O’Bryan; three brothers, Joe Eddie (Renata) Masterson, Richard Masterson, and Frankie (Toni) Masterson; two sisters-in-law, Celestinita Hardesty of Raywick and Marie Masterson of Bardstown; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 306 Fredericktown Road in Fredericktown with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon- 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial donations may go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or for Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

