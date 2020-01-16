Posted by admin

Obituary: Jason Prebble Schepker, 44, Bardstown

Jason Prebble Schepker, 44, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born June 1, 1975, in Louisville. He worked as a technical writer for Resideo in Louisville for 18 years.

He was a member of The Peoples Church, and a computer whiz. He graduated from ITT Tech with an Associate’s Degree in Electronics and Computer Science in 2001. He was second in his class, with honors, and had a 4.0 grade point average. He enjoyed editing family photos and making memorable collection for everyone, tinkering in his workshop which he was very proud of, offroading with family and friends, deer hunting, and was very artistic. He was a friendly giant, with an unforgettable laugh, he had a heart of gold, and was very kind, loyal, trustworthy, and always wanted the attention to go to his family before he took care of himself. He was very selfless, he had a rare blood type that allowed him to donate blood often and saved many infants in the NICU because of those donations, and his final gift of life was being an organ donor and with his donation he saved more than 70 lives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Francis Schepker Jr.; his father-in-law, Gilbert Leon Milburn; one brother-in-law, Gil Milburn; and one sister-in-law, Emma Paige Milburn.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Schepker of Bardstown; one son, Gabriel Paul Schepker of Bardstown; his mother, Vivian Schepker of Bardstown ; two brothers, Nick (Tabitha) Schepker and Lynn Cheser, both of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Nancy Milburn; his grandmother, Pat Pulver; two sisters-in-law, Susan (Patrick) Puckett of Bardstown, and Dee Ann Milburn of Oklahoma City; four nephews, Nathan Puckett, Michael Puckett, Quentin Schepker, and Jonathan Lydian; one niece, Amelia Schepker; the Raisor Avenue Family; and many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Bunch officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Norton’s Children’s Hospital, American Heart Association, and/or The Peoples Church Missions.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

