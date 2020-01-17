Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Travis James Peterson, 31, contempt of court.
Aaron Keith Smith, 61, contempt of court; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense) Bond set at $650.
Bobby Joe Barnes Jr. 39, contempt of court.
William Sherlie Page Jr., 28, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, second-degree (amphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to surrender revoked operators license; theft of retail merchandise for resale; failure to appear; resisting arrest.
Kerry Brian Gill, 54, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunner Shane Lindsey, 22, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine).
Christopher Cody Cissell, 30, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Nicole Johnson, 37, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $273.
-30-