Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Todd Stephen Harrell, 36, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total $735.

Linda Gail Brady, 49, failure to appear. Bond is $1,190.

Christopher Lee Healey, 37, failure to appear. Bond is $745.

Robert Patrick Kidwell, 27, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond set at $10,500.

Edilberto Ordonez Perez, 28, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Ronnie Dale Nally, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Joseph Andrew Huston, 25, trafficking in controlled substance, first-offense (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot).

