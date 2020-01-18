Posted by admin

Second Amendment rally still a go this afternoon despite wind and rain

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 — The planned rally in support of a resolution declaring Nelson County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County will take place as planned this afternoon from 2- 6 p.m. in front of the Nelson County Justice Center.

Organizer Matt Lacy has been updating the Nelson County United social media group regularly on the anticipated weather conditions for this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain should begin to taper off and move out of the area by around 2 p.m., and stop entirely by 3 p.m. Expect a high of 53 degrees, which will feel cooler due to the gusty winds that will continue into the afternoon.

Lacy has also provided updates on social media with his email discussions with Judge Executive Dean Watts regarding the crafting of a resolution that the magistrates on Nelson Fiscal Court will be willing to approve.

The last resolution draft Lacy suggested used the same text as a resolution approved by Scott County Fiscal Court. An email from Judge Executive Dean Watts indicated that he did not believe there were enough votes to approve that version of a resolution.

Watts had presented Lacy with a draft of a proposed resolution that eliminated the phrase “sanctuary county” and reduced the text down to a few short paragraphs. That draft did not find favor with the Nelson County United social media group members.

Second Amendment supporters have used social media to blast Watts and the magistrates for the lack of support of what supporters say is a common sense movement to protect the right to bear arms.

Lacy says that gun rights supporters are welcome to open carry their handguns, but specifically asked supporters to leave long guns at home due to the anticipated local and regional media coverage.

