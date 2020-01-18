Posted by admin

Obituary: Raymond John Ross, 65, Bardstown

Raymond John Ross, 65, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 7, 1954, in Chicago and worked as a mechanic for J & G.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rayburn and Doris Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ross; two sisters, Rita Ross and Virginia Ross and three brothers, Michael Ross, Randy Ross, and Robert Ross.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Gann officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

