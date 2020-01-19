Posted by admin

Obituary: Marilyn Borders Hurst, 71, Bardstown

Marilyn Borders Hurst, 71, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 14, 1948, in Bardstown to the late J.W. and Mary Ball Borders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Beverly Borders and J.W. Borders.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Billie Bennett Hurst; four daughters, Shannon (Larry) Schander f Aiken, S.C., Angie Hurst and Anne (Glenn) Stratton, both of Bardstown, and Harriett Campbell of Bloomfield; one brother, Nathan (Judy) Borders of Nashville; three grandchildren, Braden Campbell and Abbey Campbell, both of Bloomfield, and Conner Stratton of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

At Marilyn’s request, no services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Nelson County or the Humane Society of Nelson County.

