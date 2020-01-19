Posted by admin

2A supporters brave weather to show support for sanctuary resolution

Dozens of Second Amendment supporters gathered Saturday afternoon at the Nelson County Justice Center at a rally aimed at showing public support for a resolution declaring Nelson County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 — A sizeable group of Second Amendment advocates braved the wind and rain Saturday afternoon for a rally in support Nelson Fiscal Court’s approval of a Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution.

Nelson Fiscal Court meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, on the second floor of the Old Courthouse in downtown Bardstown.

The weather affected the turnout, event organizer Matt Lacy later reported on social media, though dozens of people attended the rally, which began at 2 p.m. and was scheduled to end at 6 p.m.

The rally featured speakers on the Second Amendment, the proposed resolution and music.

In a social media post, Lacy thanked those who attended the rally.

“We must stand strong and show up in numbers to make our presence known or they will walk all over us, This is when it counts, if you didn’t make the Rally then now is the time to show your support.”

According to Lacy’s social media posts, he and Judge-Executive Dean Watts and County Attorney Matthew Hite have been discussing drafts of a resolution in attempts to find one that all parties would find acceptable.

From Lacy’s social media posts, it appears the parties have not yet come up with a draft agreeable to both sides.

-30-