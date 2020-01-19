Posted by admin

Obituary: Timothy Ray Murphy, 55, Mount Sherman

Timothy Ray Murphy, 55, of Mount Sherman, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence in Mount Sherman. He was born March 12, 1964, in Louisville to his father, the late Ray C. Murphy and to his mother, Louise Milby Murphy. He was an employee for David Perkins as a mason.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Murphy and Jimmy Dale “ Chubs” Murphy.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Murphy and Christy Murphy, both of Mount Sherman; one son, Kaylem Murphy of Hodgenville; his mother, Louise Murphy of Hodgenville; one sister, Peggy Harmon of Hodgenville; one brother, Larry Murphy of Mount Sherman; the mothers of his children, Amanda Hovious of Hodgenville and Linda Noe of Mount Sherman; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The memorial service is noon-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

