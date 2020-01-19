Posted by admin

Obituary: Samuel Edward ‘Sammy’ Newton Sr., 72, Boston

Samuel Edward “Sammy” Newton Sr., 72, of Boston, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a former employee of Lowe’s, where he worked in appliance sales. He was a member of Boston Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Gladys Mae Wilson Newton; one grandson, DaMarco Simpson; and several brothers and sisters

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Newton; three daughters, Angela Cranmer (Ricky), Christina Manigault and Dana Mudd (Jeremy); three sons, Sam Newton, Jr., Mark Newton and Robbie Dennis (Karen); one sister, JoAnne Thompson (Billy); seven grandchildren, Timmy, Mathew, Brandon, Chanelle, Justin, Eric and Cortez; and five great-grandchildren, Ben, Luke, Presley, Cammie and Brody.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial is in the Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

