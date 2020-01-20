Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Desean Trequez Taylor, 19, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); tampering with physical evidence (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond total $16,000.
Jose Abel Castillo, 27, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury). Bond is $250.
Amber Leigh Perez, 30, careless driving; license to be in possession; giving officer false identifying information; no insurance; failure to appear. No bond.
