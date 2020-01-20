Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Desean Trequez Taylor, 19, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); tampering with physical evidence (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond total $16,000.