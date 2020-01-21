Posted by admin

MLK Jr. speaker calls for more minority representation in state, local politics

Shonna L. Sheckles speaks during the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at St. Monica Catholic Church.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 — The local Martin Luther King Jr. observance in Bardstown Monday featured messages from two dynamic women — state Rep. Attica Scott and the Rev. Monica Mitchell.

Scott has represented state district 41 in Louisville since 2017.

REP. ATTICA SCOTT

On Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, Scott said it was vital that we never became adjusted to hate and discrimination as a “norm.” We must never adjust to religious bigotry, racial discrimination racial segregation, she said.

“Today is a day of remembrance and reflection for those who came before us, and for the work on the road ahead,”she said.

Scott spoke of her support for reparations to black Americans today in an effort to heal the wounds “of racial terror and historical and current drama.”

It also means addressing racial disparity and discrimination in housing, education and employment, she explained.

More black Kentuckians need to step up to represent their communities, she said. Scott said she was encouraged to run for her state representative seat by state Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, her colleague and mentor who has represented state District 34 since 1995.

As a single mom of two kids holding two jobs, she won the three-way race and became the first black woman elected to the state House in 20 years.

Other black men and women deserve seats at Kentucky’s legislative table, she told the crowd. The Kentucky communities who have been left behind and ignored deserve representation, she said.

And its time that the state’s education system better reflect the true heritage of our state’s black and Native American residents, which is why she is a sponsor of House Bill 9.

HB9 would require African and Native American history instruction in certain middle school and high school U.S. history courses.

Scott called on residents to make their voices heard to their elected officials, particularly those affecting life and health like water pollution, toxic waste and air pollution.

“Courage is what brought us together today, and courage is what will continue to unite us in the future.

“If you’re concerned about the future of Nelson County, rise up! We cannot be silent, we cannot be still. We must take action today and action tomorrow.”

