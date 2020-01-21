Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Arthur Warren Boone, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Melissa Dawn Tinnell, 41, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree (2 counts); burglary, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000.
Joseph Lee Tinnell, 37, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $10,212.
Justin Blease Brown, 33, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol.
George Lamont Greene, 47, alcohol intoxication in a publci place.
James Raymond Lewis, 55, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to or improper signal.
-30-