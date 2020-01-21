Posted by admin

Obituary: Billy Ray Keeling, 92, Bardstown

Billy Ray Keeling, 92, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born June 18, 1927, in Cox’s Creek. He was a lifelong resident of Bardstown, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later worked in real estate and Insurance, and worked as a barber for many years.

He was a deacon at Bardstown Baptist Church, a Mason, and a member of the American Legion. He served on the draft board during the Vietnam War, was a member of the Optimist Club, and was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Keeling; hiis parents, Charlie and Ted Keeling; and grandson, Andrew John Carlson.

He is survived by his two children, Erskine (Elaine) Keeling of Bardstown and Cheryl (Graham) Carlson of Louisville; three grandchildren, Erin (John Michael) Koehler, Bradley (MerrieBeth) Carlson, and Heather Carlson; one great-granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Koehler; and one great-grandson, Brody Taylor Carlson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Benton and Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

