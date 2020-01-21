Posted by admin

Video: Jan. 21, 2020, Nelson Fiscal Court 2A resolution vote angers activists

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 21, 2020 — The members of the group Nelson County United packed Tuesday morning’s Nelson Fiscal Court were disappointed when the court approved an amendment supporting the Second Amendment that did not meet with their approval. This video includes the court’s vote on the resolution, and then the discussion that took place after the court meeting was adjourned. Running time: 1 hour, 4 minutes.

-30-