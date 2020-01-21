Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Larry ‘Joey’ Welch II, 48, Bardstown

Joseph Larry “Joey” Welch II, 48, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Louisville. He was born April 13, 1971, in Bardstown to Joseph Larry and Mary Ann Rummage Welch. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville, a paralegal for many years but had recently switched career paths and became a certified phlebotomist. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

JOSEPH LARRY “JOEY” WELCH II

His greatest accomplishments were his three children. He loved his children very much and spending time with them was his favorite past time. He was very proud of all three of them and will continue to watch over them from above.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Larry “Joe” Welch; his paternal grandparents, William and Beulah Welch; and his maternal grandparents, Jesse and Hazel Rummage.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Rummage Welch; three children, Juliet Welch, Rebekah Welch and Alex Welch, all of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Tracy Welch (Bond) Miller; two

nieces, Erica (Brad) and Taylor Hilton; one nephew, Tanner Hilton; one great-nephew, Kye Hilton; and many close friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Sam Filiatreau officiating. The family will follow his wishes with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-