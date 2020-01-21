Posted by admin

Obituary: Elnora Johnson, 85, Bardstown

Elnora Johnson, 85, of Bardstown, returned to the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Fairfield.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Susie Johnson; her mother, Georgia Weaver Johnson; her father, Robert Johnson; her companion, Charles “Bubba” Lancaster; and two stepsons, Charles “Chuckie” Chappelle and Timmy Chappelle.

She is survived by three daughters, Christine Crowe (Manuel) and Peggy Johnson (Michelle), both of Bardstown, and Charlene Johnson Spring Valley of Chicago; two sons, Michael (Darlene) Johnson and Paul (Cheryl) Johnson; two sisters, Harriet Hughes and Dorothy Abernathy, both of Louisville; three brothers, Bobby Johnson of Louisville, Ricky Hughes (Patty) of California, and Ouckie Hughes of Louisville; one aunt, Florence Hickman; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Second Baptist Church in Fairfield with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the church.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

