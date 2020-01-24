Posted by admin

Hosparus Health of Green River needs volunteers, offers free training in February

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 — Hosparus Health of Green River needs companionship volunteers in Adair, Green, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties, as well as volunteers to work in its Thrift Shoppe, and will offer free training for both types of volunteers in February.

Thrift Shoppe

• Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Campbellsville Shoppe, 1488 Old Lebanon Road, Suite B

Patient/Family Support

• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hosparus Health office, 295 Campbellsville Bypass (behind Coltons)

Pre-registration is required at least one week prior to training. To register, or for general information about how to become a Hosparus Health volunteer, visit hosparushealth.org/volunteer or contact Carrie Truitt at 270.283.6377 or ctruitt@hosparus.org.

Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to hospice and palliative care patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the Hosparus Health care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families.

Thrift Shoppe volunteers help with receiving, sorting and pricing donations; placing and straightening items on the sales floor; and assisting customers.

Hosparus Health volunteers must be in good health, have available transportation and complete an application and full day of training. The organization needs volunteers of all ages and interests.

