Fiscal Court approves up to $165,000 for purchase of a landfill dump truck

Nelson Fiscal Court

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 — Nelson Fiscal Court’s meeting Tuesday began with an item that was not on the agenda — the 4-1 vote to approve a resolution in support of the Second Amendment of the U.S.. Constitution.

LANDFILL TRUCK. The court also approved the expenditure of up to $165,000 for a used CAT 725 articulated dump truck for use at the Nelson County Landfill.

Solid Waste Coordinator John Greenwell’s search for the best used equipment narrowed down to two possible trucks — one at Whayne Supply for $165,000, the second at Team Boone for $155,000.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe, left, and Judge Executive Dean Watts.

The CAT 725 is a large dump truck with a payload of approximately 26 tons, which is greater than the landfill’s existing trucks.

Greenwell said the county’s mechanics will examine both trucks, and then a decision on which truck to purchase will be made. The court’s authorization will allow the purchase to take place without additional authorization by fiscal court.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told the court about a recent incident involving a deputy’s quick work to save a man’s life.

Deputy Jerry Hardin was responding to a call of a man who appeared to be passed out and slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. Hardin arrived and found the man was not intoxicated, but suffering from a medical issue.

Hardin began CPR and requested an ambulance. He continued CPR until a Nelson County EMS unit arrived.

EMS REPORT. EMS Director Joe Prewitt told the court that they recently received a donation from the family of a patient that an EMS crew assisted and transported. Prewitt said the thank you note expressed the family’s appreciation for not just the professionalism of the EMS ambulance crew and the medical care they provided their family member, but for the care and genuine compassion the EMS crew showed the patient’s family.

The family included a $100 donation with its note of thanks.

In other business, fiscal court:

— approved the re-appointment of Josh Hollifield.

— heard a report from recreation director Bryce Greer that the parks and recreation department has a newly launched Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Nelson-County-Parks-and-Recreation.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

