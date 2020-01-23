Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-22, 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Monte Jerel Wilson, 26, contempt of court. No bond.
Troy Dale Stone, 40, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine).
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Alexis Katelyn Young, 20, probation violation (for felony offense).
Thomas Jerome Johnson, 42, contempt of court. No bond.
Marcus Wayne Prather, 29, contempt of court. No bond.
Robert James Thomas, 34, contempt of court. No bond.
Corie Michael Newsome, 30, video voyeurism; indecent exposure, first-degree.
Nathan Kyle Ramsey, 23, failure to appear. Bond is $928.
David Shane Hutchins, 47, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methampetamine); probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense).
Emily Marie Biecker, 35, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear. Bond is $930.
Timothy Aaron Miller, 41, contempt of court.
Jeremy Robert Henson, 18, disorderly conduct, second-degree.
Robert Lee Bieckert, 29, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — pocketpicking under $500.
Samantha Ann Diaz, 26, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.
Michael Chadwick Burgan, 35, parole violation (for felony offense).
