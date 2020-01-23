Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-22, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Samantha Ann Diaz, 26, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.

Robert Lee Bieckert, 29, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — pocketpicking under $500.

Emily Marie Biecker, 35, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear. Bond is $930.

Nathan Kyle Ramsey, 23, failure to appear. Bond is $928.

Troy Dale Stone, 40, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine).

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.