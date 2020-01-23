Posted by admin

Bardstown man indicted on rape charge Wednesday by Nelson County grand jury

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 12:05 a.m. — A Bardstown man was indicted on rape and unlawful imprisonment charges Wednesday by a Nelson County Grand Jury.

JOHN TAURICE POYNTER

John Taurice Poynter, 39, of Bardstown, was indicted Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 on first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful imprisonment charges stemming from an incident earlier this month.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 2, 2020, Poynter allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was either incapable of consent or by forcible compulsion. The indictment also alleges that Poynter unlawfully restrained an individual and exposed the individual to a risk of serious physical injury.

First-degree rape is a Class B felony, punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. First-degree unlawful imprisonment is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, plus conditions. Poynter’s arraignment is set for Feb. 6, 2020 in Nelson Circuit Court.

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

-30-