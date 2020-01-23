Posted by admin

Louisville men indicted for November equipment thefts at Bardstown Mills

Still images taken from surveillance video shows two men who walked out of Bardstown Mills on Nov. 6, 2019, with more than $1,000 worth of equipment without paying for it.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 12:30 a.m. — The two men who walked out of Bardstown Mills with more than $1,000 worth of equipment in early November were indicted Wednesday on theft-related charges by a Nelson County Grand Jury.

Timmy Jecker, 53, and Dustin Arnold, 38, both of Louisville, were named in separate indictments. Each man was each charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000, as well as complicity to the same charges.

According to the indictments, on Nov. 6, 2019, Jecker and Arnold allegedly entered Bardstown Mills and carried out chain saws and other equipment having a value of more than $500 but less than $10,000.

News stories at the time of the theft showed store surveillance video of two men taking the items and leaving the store while a counter employee was at lunch.

The theft charge is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Jecker’s indictment also charged him with being a first-degree persistent felony offender. The charge is based on his prior felony convictions in Nelson, Hardin and Jefferson counties.

Jecker’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only, plus conditions. Arnold’s bond was set at $20,000 cash only, plus conditions.

Both men will be arraigned in Nelson Circuit Court on Feb. 6, 2020.

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

-30-