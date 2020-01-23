Posted by admin

Obituary: Johnny Richard Conner Jr., 55, Lebanon Junction

Johnny Richard Conner Jr., 55, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He loved to dance and sing at Little Ricks and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Richard Conner Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Conner of Lebanon Junction; two sisters, Sue Conner of Lebanon Junction and Tammy Holsapple (Stacy) of Boston; two nieces, Alexis Holsapple and Megan Holsapple; one nephew, Jeremy Conner (Taylor); two great-nieces Nellie Conner and Maisie Conner; his special friends Dale and Tony; several aunt and uncles; along with a host of friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Maraman Billings Funeral Home iin Shepherdsville with Brother Mike Nalley officiating. Burial is in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

