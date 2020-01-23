Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis Estel Elmore, 81, Fern Creek

Francis Estel Elmore, 81, of Fern Creek, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Holy Cross to the late Francis Lawrence and Mary Crozier Cecil Elmore. He served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then went to work for General Electric for 39 years. He loved to dance and frequented the American Legion dances in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Alice Clark (married Sept. 7, 1963); two granddaughters, Aleisha Nicole “Nicki” Helton and infant Joshua Ryan Helton; and a number of siblings.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa A. Davies (Rick) of Louisville; one son, Francis “Frankie” Elmore Jr. (Kelle) of Jeffersonville; one sister, Geraldine Fogle of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Megan Rose Hardin; three great-grandchildren, Camron, Abigail and Cayden;

a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ruby Nalley.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joe Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Arnold Downs.

The family wishes to express its thanks to Hosparus throughout “Daddy’s” final days.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

