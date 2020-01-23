Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital named a ‘Best Place to Work’ for third year running

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, has earned a place on the 16th Annual “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” list, which identifies and awards Kentucky’s best employers. For the third year in a row, Flaget was recognized as one of 31 top medium-sized employers, which includes businesses with 150-499 employees.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for the third straight year,” said Jennifer Nolan, president of Flaget Memorial Hospital.

“Our priority each and every day is making sure patients receive the highest quality of care while visiting us, and that our employees have the tools they need to be happy and succeed. This ranking affirms how strong our company culture is and that is something we are all proud of.”

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) spearhead the annual Best Places to Work initiative. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies, procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

The Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. The initiative is based on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” list.

The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, April 23, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com/.

