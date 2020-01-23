Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Victoria Blandford Kelty, 94, formerly of Cissellville

Mary Victoria Blandford Kelty, 94, formerly of the Cissellville community of Washington County, died at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura (Charlie) Mudd of Fredericktown; three sons, Ralph (Jan) Kelty of Georgetown, Ruck (Cindy) Kelty of Lebanon and Bill (Jeannie) Kelty of Danville; one sister, Catherine Leesa of Independence, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 20202, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 20202 and 7-9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

