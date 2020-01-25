Friday, January 24th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-24, 2020

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Rose Marie Simpson, 46, first-degree perjury.

Paul Cornelius Keith, 45, failure to appear. Bond $370.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Jessica Lanae Settles, 38, failure to appear (two counts); contempt of court. Bond total $2,438.

Amy Lynette Nalley, 46, failure to appear.

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Benjamin Joe Bowman, 45, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $960.

Emily Brooke Duncan, 29, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no brake lights; license to be in possession.

Randy L. Wilcox, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident.

Ronald Patrick Riggs, 57, parole violation (for technical violation).

Samuel Devin Longacre, 30, criminal mischief, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; parole violation (for technical violation).

Jesse Brian Keith, 41, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.

Jane B. Masse, 61, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Elizabeth Marie Wright, 35, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash.

Christopher Allen Farris, 38, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Jason Brian Cambron, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to or improper signa.

Michael Burke, 53, receiving stolen property under $10,000. Bond is $1,000 cash.

Lisa Melanie Stone, 43, contempt of court (2 counts).

Charles Eugene Clark, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place; contempt of court.

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives