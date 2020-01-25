Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-24, 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Rose Marie Simpson, 46, first-degree perjury.
Paul Cornelius Keith, 45, failure to appear. Bond $370.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Jessica Lanae Settles, 38, failure to appear (two counts); contempt of court. Bond total $2,438.
Amy Lynette Nalley, 46, failure to appear.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Benjamin Joe Bowman, 45, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $960.
Emily Brooke Duncan, 29, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no brake lights; license to be in possession.
Randy L. Wilcox, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident.
Ronald Patrick Riggs, 57, parole violation (for technical violation).
Samuel Devin Longacre, 30, criminal mischief, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; parole violation (for technical violation).
Jesse Brian Keith, 41, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Jane B. Masse, 61, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Elizabeth Marie Wright, 35, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash.
Christopher Allen Farris, 38, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500.
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Jason Brian Cambron, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to or improper signa.
Michael Burke, 53, receiving stolen property under $10,000. Bond is $1,000 cash.
Lisa Melanie Stone, 43, contempt of court (2 counts).
Charles Eugene Clark, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place; contempt of court.
-30-