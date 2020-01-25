Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-24, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Jason Brian Cambron, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to or improper signa.

Christopher Allen Farris, 38, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500.

Elizabeth Marie Wright, 35, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash.

Jane B. Masse, 61, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Jesse Brian Keith, 41, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.

Randy L. Wilcox, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident.

Emily Brooke Duncan, 29, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no brake lights; license to be in possession.

Benjamin Joe Bowman, 45, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $960.

Jessica Lanae Settles, 38, failure to appear (two counts); contempt of court. Bond total $2,438.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.