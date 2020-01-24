Posted by admin

Obituary: Deborah Jean ‘Debbie’ Clark, 56, Holy Cross

Deborah Jean “Debbie” Clark, 56, of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born Dec. 23, 1963, in Marion County. She was a former employee of NPR of America in Bardstown and formerly owned and operated the Greenbrier Store. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and she loved camping, watching hummingbirds and spending time with family.

DEBORAH JEAN “DEBBIE” CLARK

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Robert “Robbie” Downs.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Clark; her parents, Paschal and Rudell Culver Downs of Holy Cross; one daughter, Melanie Clark (Kasey Smith) of Lebanon; two sons, Robert Clark (Renee) of Loretto and Blake Clark (Casie) of Bardstown; three sisters, Donna Downs (Ronnie) of Louisville, Lisa Powell (Ronnie) of Melody Lake and Jill Bartley (Neal) of Loretto; four brothers, David Downs (Pam) and Jimmy Downs, both of Loretto, Paul Downs (Rhonda) of Bardstown, and Mark Downs (Dawn) of Holy Cross; and three grandchildren, Blair Smith, Tyler Mattingly and Freddy Mattingly.

Cremation was chosen. The Memorial Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

