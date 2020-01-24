Posted by admin

Obituary: Georgia Ann Briney, 75, Bardstown

Georgia Ann Briney, 75, of Bardstown, went to her home in heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 22, 1944. She was a retired service provider of the community working as an EMS responder. Her last career position was running the Meals on Wheels Program and senior centers in seven counties. Prior to serving the community she was a devoted, loving wife and homemaker of a farmer and loving husband in the Woodlawn community.

She was a Christian who loved her three sons, seven grandchildren and dog Lillie. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, farming and the outdoors. To the end, she cherished the sunshine, the beach, and the smiles and laughter shared with her family. Her entire life, she was a caring, compassionate pillar of the community.

Rest in peace dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl H. Briney; her parents, George and Eleanor Montgomery; her brothers and sisters, Zanie Beasley, R.K. Montgomery, and Glen Montgomery.

She is survived by three sons, Kevin Briney (Gina) of Fort Mitchell, Chris Briney (Courtney) of Bardstown, and Ken Briney (Rachel) of Bloomfield; one sister, Norma Jean Blair of Louisville;

seven grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Emma, Patricia, Carly, Jack and Paul.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Bardstown/Nelson County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels programs.

Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

