McCoy: Farming, veteran’s issues are focus of legislation in session’s third week

By CHAD MCCOY

50th District State Representative

Friday, Jan. 24, 20202 — The pace really picked up during week three of the 2019 General Assembly, with legislation on its way to the Senate for consideration after clearing both House committees and the full House. Already almost 600 bills and resolutions have been filed for consideration in both the House and Senate, and there are still four weeks before the deadline for requesting a bill be drafted.

INDUSTRIAL HEMP. The first bill to pass the House this session was, quite fittingly, a nod to our agricultural heritage. House Bill 236 is part of our ongoing effort to help Kentucky farmers growing industrial hemp. Its provisions will bring our state further in line with federal guidelines in order to promote the hemp industry. The measure has the support of many in the agricultural community, including Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. HB 236 now goes to the Senate for consideration

CLARIFICATION OF BIZ RELATIONSHIP. Another early bill to pass the House this session is aimed at helping independent business owners. The bill, House Bill 186, would eliminate some potentially expensive requirements for the more than 171,000 Kentuckians that operate direct sales businesses like those that offer home décor, health and beauty products, and clothing. For generations, direct sales businesses have offered Kentuckians the opportunity to provide for their families while providing benefits like flexible schedules and independence. This type of company has never been required to carry workers’ compensation insurance on those who contract with them to sell products. However, there is a great deal of concern that the way workers’ compensation laws are interpreted by courts today, these direct sellers may be considered employees rather than independent contractors. The measure, HB 186, clarifies the relationship and is now in the Senate waiting to be assigned to a committee.

MENTAL HEALTH TRAINING. Later in the week we approved HB 153, which would create both the Mental Health First Aid Training Program and a foundation to help train the right people to identify mental health, suicide and substance use issues. While the training would be open to anyone, it would be specifically targeted to first responders, faith leaders, social workers, and educators. Both the training program and the foundation would operate as part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The foundation proposed by HB 153 would operate through public and private donations. The bill had bipartisan support and passed by a vote of 93-0.

REFORMULATED GAS RESOLUTION. We also passed a resolution aimed at finding an alternative to the costly reformulated gasoline (RFG) requirements that are costly to those who buy gas in Bullitt, Jefferson, and Oldham counties. The measure, House Joint Resolution 8, calls for the state to explore alternatives to RFG in order to meet the requirements of a federal mandate included in the Clean Air Act of 1990. Gasoline in these counties is regularly between 20 and 30 cents more per gallon than when purchased just a few miles outside of that tri-county area – costing area residents and those who commute for work or entertainment almost $75 million more a year.

I hope to continue updating you on our work in Frankfort. If you have any questions or comments about this session, I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. They will ask you to share contact information, but I will get the message and I do indeed appreciate hearing from constituents. You can also contact me via e-mail at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov.

