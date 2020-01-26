Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Chelsea Marie Blandford, 22, Lebanon, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; one headlight.
Troy James Manning, 26, Raywick operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Joseph Bernard Bryant, 49, Bloomfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal trespassing, third-degree.
-30-