Monday, January 27th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Blaine P. Stanley, 32, Slaughters, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; failure to illuminate headlights.

Joseph E. Sowards, 37, Bardstown, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Matthew Vernon Long, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives