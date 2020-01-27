Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Matthew Vernon Long, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Joseph E. Sowards, 37, Bardstown, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Blaine P. Stanley, 32, Slaughters, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; failure to illuminate headlights.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.