Posted by admin

Obituary: Sheila Faye Keeling, 65, Saint Francis

Sheila Faye Keeling, 65, of Saint Francis, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. She was born Jan. 11, 1955, in Marion County.

SHEILA FAYE KEELING

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Wayne Keeling Sr.; her father and mother, William Tony and Mary Agnes Robey Blair; and one her sister, Helen Louise Blair.

Survivors include one daughter, Bonnie Keeling of Lebanon; two sons, Jonathan Mitchell (Erica) of Greenbrier and Terry Wayne Keeling Jr. of Lebanon; four sisters, Brenda Chesser of Lebanon, Mollie Wheeler of Saint Francis, Patty Centers (Duane) and Lyn Lanham (Joe), both of Bardstown; one brother, Bobby Blair (Debbie) of Saint Francis; six grandchildren, Kaiden Keeling, Brooklyn Keeling, Jacob Mitchell, Travis Keeling, Carlos Cabrales and Nicholas Keeling; four stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, Marissa, Ava, Shane and Alyssa Keeling.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-