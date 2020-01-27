Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Stanley Newton, 78, Loretto

Joseph Stanley Newton, 78, of Loretto, died Jan. 24, 2020, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. He was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Nelson County. He retired from Makers Mark Distillery after 41 years of service. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

JOSEPH STANLEY NEWTON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Miles Newton; and his parents, Joseph Chester and Mary Mildred Donahue Newton.

Survivors include two daughters, Alice Mattingly (Romie) of Lebanon and Lora Napier (Keith) of Columbia; two sons, Steven Newton (Polly) of Lebanon and Tommy Newton (Mary) of Riley; eight sisters, Linda Richardson of Bardstown, Sister Joyce Marie Newton of Ferdinand, Ind., Hazel Lyvers (Pat) of Holy Cross, Kathleen Bunnell, Ramona Clark, Janice Higdon (Paul), Monica Thompson (Steve) and Margaret Newton, all of Louisville; four brothers, Ray Newton (Marilyn) and Benny Newton (Renee Davis), both of Bardstown, David Newton (Mary) of Holy Cross and Joe Newton (Beth) of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Quentin, Nicholas, Justin, Tiffany, Thomas, Kelly, Paige and Randall; and four great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto with the Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson officiatng. Burial is in the St. Charles Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-