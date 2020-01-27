Posted by admin

Rep. Chad McCoy named ‘Legislator of the Year’ by Kentucky Motorcycle Association

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

REP. CHAD MCCOY

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 — House Majority Whip Chad McCoy is the recipient of this year’s Legislator of the Year Award from the Kentucky Motorcycle Association. The group gave McCoy the award at its Annual Freedom Fighters Forum on January 17.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the work we are doing to protect and preserve individual liberties,” said McCoy. “The KMA has become the leading grassroots lobbying force for legislation protecting motorcyclists. I commend them for their active role in the legislative process, both on the state and federal level.”

The Legislator of the Year Award is presented to a Kentucky legislator who has shown responsiveness, support, and leadership in advancing legislation and policies that positively affect Kentucky Motorcyclists.

“It was my privilege and honor to present Rep. McCoy with the 2019 KMA ‘Legislator of the Year Award.’ Without hesitation, he assisted me when I needed guidance in regards to legislation,” said Tommy Williams, President of Kentucky Motorcycle Association.

“When I first met with Chad, it became clear to me that he stays true to his word. He is open-minded and is always willing to listen to his constituents, which is one of the many reasons he is recognized with this award.”

President Tommy Williams and Rep. McCoy met three years ago. Since then, McCoy has spoken at several KMA events and meetings.

The Kentucky Motorcycle Association was founded as a volunteer organization in 1982 under the name Kentucky Biker’s Association and has become an outspoken advocate of personal rights and public safety.

-30-