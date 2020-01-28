Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 27-28, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Dawn Renee Moore, 34, Perryville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $313.

Travis Christopher Bryant, 21, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $25,000.

Michael Austin Underwood, 51, Magnolia, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine);receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession marijuana; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; no operators license; resisting arrest. No Bond.

Charles David Foster, 55, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond total $33,183.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.