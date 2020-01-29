Posted by admin

Police: One person injured in stabbing incident in Rogan Mobile Home Park

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 — One person was injured in a stabbing incident that happened Tuesday afternoon about 4 p.m. in a residence in Rogan Mobile Home Park off North Third Street in Bardstown.

According to a Bardstown Police Department press release, the stabbing took place during an altercation between two individuals at the home in the 1200 block of South Ann Drive.

Nelson County EMS treated the stabbing victim at the scene before transporting the injured to Flaget Memorial Hospital for what police said was a non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen.

Police did not release the names of the parties involved.

In a brief report at Tuesday evening’s Bardstown City Council meeting, Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig said police had interviewed the parties involved in the incident. She did not say if charges were pending in the assault.

