Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 28, 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Ronald Mulvaney, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Jesse McCubbins, 35, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $10,000 or more but under $1 million; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree.
Steven Eric Brown, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000.
Laura Ann Reardon, 38, Lebanon, bench warrant for court (2 counts). Bond total $4,830.
Matthew Ryan Spalding, 32, failure to appear. Bond is $213.
Curtis Lee St. Clair, 32, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence; disregarding stop sign.
-30-