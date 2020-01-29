Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 28, 2020

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Ronald Mulvaney, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Jesse McCubbins, 35, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $10,000 or more but under $1 million; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree.

Steven Eric Brown, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000.

Laura Ann Reardon, 38, Lebanon, bench warrant for court (2 counts). Bond total $4,830.

Matthew Ryan Spalding, 32, failure to appear. Bond is $213.

Curtis Lee St. Clair, 32, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence; disregarding stop sign.

