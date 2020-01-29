Posted by admin

Bardstown City Council honors Rotary Club’s 40 years of community service

Club member Rich Smith, left, looks on as Mayor Dick Heaton presents Bardstown Rotary Club President Kenny Fogle with a city resolution honoring the club’s 40 years of community service. Not pictured are Raffo Wimsett and founding Rotarians David Clark and Tommy Reed.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council took time at the start of its meeting Tuesday to honor the Bardstown Rotary Club on its 40th anniversary.

The resolution honored the club for its living up to the Rotary motto of “service above self,” in its operating of the wine and cheese festival and the Spirit Garden at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival — both of which raise money the organization pours back into the community.

Former city councilman Tommy Reed — one of the club’s founders — expressed his appreciation to the mayor and council for their years of cooperation and help that maximized the Rotary Club’s ability to help those who live in our community.

JESSICA FILIATREAU

WATER LINE ENGINEERING. The council approved an agreement for engineering services on a water line project that will create a looped water line system that will better serve the parts of Springfield Road, Poplar Flat Road and the Woodlawn area.

The project will connect a water line at Leslie Ballard Road with another line in the area of Poplar Flat Road. When completed, the line will create a loop that will improve water pressure in the area, and allow for water service to continue in the event of a line break.

For $70,800, Kentucky Engineering Group will oversee and provide engineering services for the project.

ORDINANCE CHANGES. The council approved first reading on three ordinances that will provide more guidance on the proper trimming of shrubs, trees and grasses in the city limits.

The changes will specify that shrubs, bushes or trees have to be trimmed so they do not interfere with city rights-of-way or pedestrian traffic on sidewalks.

The ordinance changes will require trees that overhand city streets to have their limbs trimmed so they hang no lower than 14 feet over city streets and 8 feet over city sidewalks.

Councilman Bill Sheckles follows along on his iPad during a discussion of revisions to three city ordinances.

The ordinance change also provides specifics on city policy regarding the reimbursement of the repair or replacement of city sidewalks and curbs.

The new ordinance refers to a new fee schedule of the costs homeowners can expect to pay for repair or replacement of damaged sidewalks in front of their homes.

The ordinance changes have been in the works for several months, city engineer Jessica Filiatreau told the council.

The council held first reading of the three ordinances; final approval of the ordinances will come at the council’s next meeting.

FIRE STATION CHANGE ORDER. The council approved a change order request to raise the ceiling in a room in the new Bardstown firehouse. Sprinkler lines and electrical lines will also be raised as part of the work order for a total of $2,476.

Once the changes are completed, the overhead door in the room to be modified will continued to be used. Without the change, the overhead door tracks would been higher than the proposed ceiling.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council’s next regular meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The council may hold a working session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

-30-