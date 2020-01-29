Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph William ‘Bill’ Osbourne, 76

Joseph William “Bill” Osbourne, 76, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born April 28, 1943, in Springfield to the late Louis and Cecelia Spalding Osbourne. He was the retired CEO of Communicare and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved his family, had much compassion for his community, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid UK fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alice Graves and Frances Peterson; and one brother, Dominican Brother Peter Osbourne.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Evans Osbourne; three sons, Joey Osbourne of San Francisco, John (Ginger) Osbourne of Louisville, and Casey Conway of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; one sister, Joann Smith of Loretto; one brother, Sydney (Ruth Ann) Osbourne of Springfield;

four grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsey, Payton, and Cash William; and one great-granddaughter, Paisley.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with the Rev. Kevin McGrath O.P. officiating. Burial is in the St. Rose Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 plm. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with a prayer service 6:30 p.m. Friday

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Association For The Handicapped, Bethany Haven or Room In The Inn.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

