Posted by admin

Obituary: Ted Gillis, 76, Bardstown

Ted Gillis, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 18, 1943, in Washington County. He retired from American Greetings and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Emulation Masonic Lodge # 688 and Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Gillis; his mother, Wanda Ruggles; and one sister, Pat Noel.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Burkhead Gillis; one daughter, Gina (Mike) Radanovich of Bardstown; one son, Larry (Lynn) Gillis of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Brenda (Garland) Scrogham of Willisburg and Freida (Reid) Bishop of Frankfort; one brother, Doug (Miranda) Ruggles of Danville; four grandchildren, Courtney Simms, Lauren Gillis, Tanner Gillis, and Alyssa Radanovich; one stepgranddaughter, Ashley (Zack) Thomas; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Emma Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Willisburg Cemetery with Pastor Gary Chesser and Pastor Danny Haynes officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held 7 pm Friday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

