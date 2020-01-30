Posted by admin

Obituary: William Howard ‘Bill’ Thompson, 63, Loretto

William Howard “Bill” Thompson, 63, of Loretto, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 30, 1956, in Marion County. He worked as a carpenter and heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, singing karaoke and fishing. He loved his family and the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Michael and Sophie Mae Battcher Thompson; one brother, Chuck Thompson; four brothers-in-law, Drexal Davis, Phillip Lamkin, Frank Donahue and Steve Lamkin.

Survivors include one daughter, Kendra DeWitt of Elizabethtown; one son, Dustin Thompson of New Hope; seven sisters, Connie Mattingly (Archie) and Julie Robey (Tom), both of Loretto, Sharon Donahue and Barbara Mudd (Joe), both of Holy Cross, Wanda Davis of New Hope, and Doris Lamkin and Nancy Leigh, both of Raywick; five brothers, Tommy Thompson (Mary), Jim Thompson (Madeline) and Mark Thompson, all of Saint Francis, John Thompson and Dan Thompson (Glenna) both of Raywick; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Bro. Mike Fenwick officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 am-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to the family for funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

