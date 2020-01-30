Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Joshua Brian Ferguson, 36, trafficking in controlled subsance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,335.
Joshua Dalton Taylor, 27, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense).
Joseph Adam Geary, 30, Clermont, 40110, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total $1,500.
James William Brown Jr., 48, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total $2,200.
Shelby Lynn Cosic, 28, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,500.
Dustin Noah Arnold, 38, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 ore more but under $10,000; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $20,733.
Kaitlin Marie Schimpeler, 26, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500.
Aaron Craig Bradley, 34, Cecilia, contempt of court.
David Keith Gilpin, 38, Bardstown, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $485.
Mathew Eric Fox, 29, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $283.
Ashley Joann Hicks, 31, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree; resisting arrest; assault, fourth-degree (child abuse); disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal abuse, first-degree child 12 or under.
David Wayne Dabney, 64, Palm Harbor, Fla., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving.
-30-