Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Edward Edelen, 83, Louisville

Joyce Edward Edelen, 83, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was a native of Bardstown, and was the daughter of the late Pauline Cusick and Edward Edelen. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education with a minor in Nutrition from Union College.

JOYCE EDWARD EDELEN

After teaching elementary physical education in Florida for three years, she completed a master’s degree in Education with emphasis in Home Economics and Nutrition and a Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics from Eastern Kentucky University in 1978. While working toward these degrees, she was employed by Jefferson County Public Schools as a teacher-coordinator for Jefferson County Adult Education and later by Spalding College as assistant coordinator for Continuing Education.

In 1990, she earned an Ed.D. in Health Education with emphasis on Community Health and Nutrition from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. After teaching at Longwood College for one year, she returned to Louisville, joining the American Cancer Society as a Health Educator. With a passion for heightening awareness about mental health, she later became an Educator for Mental Health America of Kentucky and finished her career with Louisville Metro Government Nutrition Program (Meals on Wheels).

She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Louis Bertrand. As a former member of St. Martin of Tours, she took on many volunteer roles, including leading a fundraising campaign to build a medical dispensary in Tanzania. She was so passionate about the project that she traveled to Africa for the building’s dedication, at which time she met the Rev. Justin Tomy, who became her spiritual advisor. She was devoted to her faith, family and friends. She will long be remembered for her compassion, humble heart and great sense of humor. Believing hardships brought blessings in disguise, she had great strength and shared her strength with others when family, friends or acquaintances were in need. And, she was always present to share the joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wheatley; and one son, Thomas “Mike” Wheatley.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Amber (Shawn) Wheatley-Cloran of Spartanburg, S.C., and Stephanie (Joseph) Duvall of Fisherville; her great-grandchildren, Hunter Duvall and Hallie Duvall; and a beloved friend, Ann Lechleiter.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. prayer service.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mass of the Air or NAMI.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-