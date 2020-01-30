Posted by admin

Obituary: Donald L. Epperson, 90, Bardstown

Donald L. Epperson, 90, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1929. in Flat Lick. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He loved fishing, gardening, and RFDTV. In the early years he was a delivery man for PET Diary in Middlesboro. After that he was self-employed through Charles Chips. He later went on to Ford Motors from where he retired. After retirement he worked with his brother and nephew at Epperson Marina in Mount Washington. He was Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen “Luann” Epperson; his parents, Chester Earl and Sudie Epperson; and three brothers-in-law, Hobart Hubble, Garry Hubble, and Tilford Wagers.

He is survived by one daughter, Lydia (Joe) Piles of Bardstown; one son, Donnie (Brenda) Epperson of Louisville; two sisters, Ruth Wagers and Phyllis (Barney) King, both of Flat Lick; one brother, Chester (Billie) Epperson of Louisville; two grandsons, Bradley Piles and Chad Piles, both of Bardstown; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and/or Wounded Warrior Project.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

