Obituary: Roy Mac Reams, 69, Bardstown

Roy Mac Reams, 69, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 24, 1950, in Fulton County to the late Harry and Bonnie Dedman Reams. He was a retired employee of Optimex. He was a loving husband, brother, daddy, and paw paw. Anyone who knew him, knew he didn’t quit until the day was done. This held true from the job site to the home front. Everything he earned, he did so with his own hands, and taught us all to do the same. He was a hardworking man who loved to boogie to the Boss, ride his John Deere, and, let us not forget, be the boss! He will be missed dearly by all who adored him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Marie Reams.

He is survived by four daughters, Nancey (Jason) Bryant of Greenbrier, Tenn., Jamie (Doug) Lyell of Elko, Nev., Eve (Vernon Frame) Reams of Ashland City, Tenn., and Rebecca (Hector) Granados of Louisville; one sister, LeeAnn Gossum of Fulton, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial is at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

